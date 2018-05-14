OCEAN CITY — The investigation into an apparent fatal fall from a resort balcony sometime early Sunday morning is ongoing and few details have been provided thus far, but the victim has been identified as a 25-year-old female from the Baltimore area.

Just before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers and Ocean City EMS responded to 53rd Street for a reported unconscious individual. Upon arrival, Ocean City EMS determined the individual was deceased. The initial investigation revealed the deceased had fallen from an elevated position.

OCPD detectives continued to investigate the incident through Monday. The victim’s identity has not been made public although the OCPD on Monday did state she was a 25-year female from the Baltimore area. An autopsy was performed on Monday to determine the cause and manner of death. However, the results of the autopsy have not been made public. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided as they become available.