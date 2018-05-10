ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Taking advice isn’t always easy for self-assured Rams and Ewes who think they know what’s best. But it wouldn’t hurt to listen to what close colleagues have to say.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You know how to balance life’s practical aspects with the poetic. This gives you a special edge this week in both your professional endeavors and your personal life.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Focus on keeping a balance between your home-related activities and your workplace responsibilities. Be mindful of both without obsessing over one or the other.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A change in plans is likely as you discover more facts about a possible commitment. Continue to ask questions and, if you’re not sure about the answers, demand proof.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Be careful not to let that Leonine pride keep you from seeking wise, experienced counsel before making an important decision. A family member once again seeks your help.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): That surge of Virgo energy drives you to take on more work assignments. Be careful you don’t overdo it, or you might find yourself overdone: i.e., burned out.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your decision to be upfront with colleagues on a touchy matter causes some consternation at first. But in the end, your honesty wins their trust and admiration.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): As in the past, someone again wants to share a secret with you, knowing it will be safe. But do you really want to be this person’s confidante? Think about it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): As one of nature’s straight shooters, you seek to correct misconceptions about a project. Do so, of course, but without giving away too much too soon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Creative pursuits continue to be strong in the gifted Goat’s aspect. New friendships can come from sharing these experiences with like-minded art aficionados.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Resolve lingering grumblings over your way of doing things by keeping your mind open to suggestions while continuing to show how your plans will work.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The perceptive Piscean might find that changing course in midstream isn’t as workable as it would seem. Explore this option carefully before making a decision.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your willingness to share your love of life’s good things brings joy to many, including, of course, yourself.

