The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (Coastal) welcomed 22 new members during New Member Orientation on May 3. New Member Orientation is a requirement for all members of Coastal. Attendees are introduced to services provided by the association. Pictured, from left, are Albert Gjoni of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty in West Ocean City; Ann Scanlon of Coldwell Banker Commercial in Ocean City; Zachary Watkins of Condominium Realty in Ocean City; Stephen Brown of Re/Max Coast & Country in Delmar, Del.; Eka Suryadi of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva in Ocean City; Kelly Hemmings of Coldwell Banker Residential 120th Street in Ocean City; Robert Baer of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva in Salisbury; Amanda Forsythe of Shamrock Realty Group in Ocean Pines; James Coode of Beach Real Estate in Berlin; Karla Oass of Long & Foster Real Estate in Ocean City; Christopher Lane of Long & Foster Real Estate in Salisbury; Kimii Leizure of Coldwell Banker 64th Street in Ocean City; Michael LeCates of Whitney Wallace Commercial in Salisbury; Carolyn Page of LakeShore Realty in Lewes, Del.; Maria Baldwin of Re/Max Advantage Realty in Ocean City; Sara Bianco of ERA Martin Associates in Salisbury; Carrie Cosgrove of Keller Williams Realty of Delmarva in Selbyville, Del.; and Taylor Bakke of Resort Real Estate in Ocean City. Not pictured: Michael Fulton of EXIT Shore Realty in Salisbury; Kimberly Jones of Safe Harbor Realty in Salisbury; Colleen Kellner of Long & Foster Real Estate in Bethany Beach; and Brandon Tyre of Kelark Real Estate in Fruitland. Submitted Photos

The Delaware Small Business Chamber on April 12 honored Rehoboth Beach-based SoDel Concepts with the President’s Award for Excellence during the 7th Annual Blue Ribbon Awards Brunch. Pictured, from left, with the award at Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany Beach are Chelsea Brown, server; Jess Braun, general manager; Lauren Larson, bar manager; and Sarah Shoemaker, server.

Movie Theater Renovation

OCEAN CITY — Bayside Limited Partnership and Fox Theatres has announced that the Fox Gold Coast 4 movie theater at the Gold Coast Mall in Ocean City is undergoing a major renovation immediately, highlighted by the installation of electric luxury recliners.

The project, scheduled to begin Monday, May 7, will close the theater for eight weeks, with the planned reopening for the Fourth of July.

All new luxury recliner seating with tray tables will be installed. The theater will be renovated with new carpeting throughout and updated restrooms, complete with new fixtures and tile.

The theatre will continue to offer advanced seating, and will add reserved seating, allowing customers to reserve the exact seats they want ahead-of-time and avoid waiting in line.

Top Sales Leaders

OCEAN CITY —The Mark Fritschle Group At Condominium Realty, LTD has announced listing and sales leaders for April.

Top listing agents by units are Kevin Decker, Tina Dorsey, Wayne Phillips, Sheri Smith, Joy Snyder and Dave Whittington.

Top listing agents by volume are Kevin Decker, Tina Dorsey and Wayne Phillips.

Top settled units are Kevin Decker, Joy Snyder and Jon Barker and Sheri Smith.

Top settled by volume are Kevin Decker, Jon Barker and Joy Snyder.

Producer Recognized

OCEAN PINES — Andy Rayne of EXIT Realty At The Beach in Ocean Pines was recently recognized as March’s top producer.

EXIT’s Mid-Atlantic Region also recognized Rayne for being #1 in Closed Sales Volume for the month of March. EXIT Realty At The Beach was recognized for being the No. 7 brokerage in closed sales volume for the month of March. EXIT’s Mid-Atlantic region currently consists of 44 offices.

Townhomes Unveiled

FENWICK — McKee Builders unveiled its luxury townhomes at the grand opening of The Grove last weekend. The grand opening weekend offered a glimpse into the charming community in Fenwick Island off Route 54, a little over two miles from the beach and close to area attractions.

McKee debuted two spectacular decorated models, The Turner and The Dawson. The Turner offers four bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2,342 square feet of luxury living space. Priced from $329,900, The Turner features a first-floor master suite with laundry and guest bath on the first level, and a connected living room and kitchen that is perfect for socializing. The Dawson offers three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1,907 square feet of luxury living space. Starting at $299,000, The Dawson features an open floor plan that connects the great room, dining and kitchen areas.

The Grove will feature 61, two-story townhomes ranging from 1,800 to 2,200 square feet. Homes will have three bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a one-car garage. Master bedrooms are available on the first or second floors. Also, homeowners can meet their neighbors and make new friends at the community fire pit, a social space with a relaxed beach “vibe.”

“The Grove is uniquely positioned to provide buyers with semi-custom new construction in an intimate community,” said Frank McKee, Jr. “Low monthly costs make it easy for buyers to realize their dream of owning a beach home in the beautiful and tranquil setting at Fenwick Island.”