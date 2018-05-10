Things I Like – May11, 2018

by

Exploring new places

Buzzer beaters in the playoffs

The look of a house with a new roof

Facebook memories of something forgotten

That a movie theater is coming back to West OC

Coming home to a clean house after being away

Beach bonfires on cool nights

People’s reactions crossing the finish line of a race

Back when youth sports were not held on Sundays

When an injury is not as bad as it looks initially

Fresh watermelon on a picnic table

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.