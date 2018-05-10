Rotary International President Challenges Rotary Clubs To Plant A Tree For Each Member

by
Rotary International President Challenges Rotary Clubs To Plant A Tree For Each Member

Rotary International President Ian Riseley challenged Rotary clubs to plant a tree for each member. Trees remove carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the air, which slows global warming. The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club donated two trees to the Town of Berlin’s Annual Clean-up Day. Pictured, from left, are Town of Berlin Parks Commissioner Patricia Dufendach, past Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club president Arlan Kinney, new member Nancy Bradford and past club president Stan Kahn.