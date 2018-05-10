Ocean City Elementary School Had Three Winners In American Legion Americanism Essay Contest

Ocean City Elementary School had three winners in the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Americanism Essay Contest. The theme was “How can I promote Americanism in my school and community?” Pictured, from left, are Luke Schwalbach, Paxton Mault and Maizy Jerns.