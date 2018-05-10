A wide selection of apparel is offered at Magnolia Rifle, a new boutique located off Route 54 in Fenwick Island. File Photos

FENWICK ISLAND — Magnolia Rifle, an online boutique based in Ocean City, has announced the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar location on May 17 off Route 54 in Fenwick Island.

Magnolia Rifle is owned and operated by Pam Harman, a 35-year veteran of the restaurant industry, and her daughter, Taylor. The retail shop will cater to women of all ages and sizes, filling the void for unique, trendy clothing from a size 0 to 22.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl,” said co-owner Pam Harman. “It’s about time we did it.”

She and her daughter both attended fashion school, though for the last 35 years Pam has worked as a bartender in Ocean City. When her daughter debuted her online store a year ago at www.magnoliarifle.com,

Pam Harman jumped at the opportunity to make their mutual dream of opening a boutique a reality.

The dynamic mother-daughter duo hopes women from all walks of life will be able to find something they love at Magnolia Rifle, be it a colorful statement necklace or a simple T-shirt. The vision of their project is a carefully and passionately curated collection of bohemian and classic styles that inspire and empower women of all ages.

“After graduating from SCAD (Savannah College of Art and Design) with a fashion degree, I really wasn’t sure where life would take me,” said Taylor Harman. “Magnolia Rifle feels right, and it’s even better that I get to work so closely with my mom.”

Magnolia Rifle will work hand-in-hand with nationally-recognized brands and local vendors, including Lt Grey Creative, an OC-based advertising agency Taylor co-founded in 2016.

The grand opening celebration on May 17 will feature light refreshments, live music and exclusive deals and giveaways. The boutique also has many parties, trunk shows and events planned for the 2018 season.