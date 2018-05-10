BERLIN — Worcester County Humane Society (WCHS) is excited to start a new venture that will help the homeless cats and dogs in the area.

The WCHS Thrift Store officially opened its doors for business last weekend at 12703 Sunset Ave., units 5 and 6, in West Ocean City and will be open every Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Donations will be accepted Fridays and Saturdays between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the back door of the building only. Donations being accepted are gently used, in season, women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, purses, jewelry, house goods, books, pet items and furniture, such as chairs, tables, and bookcases. Children’s items are not being accepted at this time. Please call 410-213-9400 ahead of time if you have larger pieces of furniture just to be sure there will be room in the store.

Thrift store manager Mary Martinez has many other fun opportunities lined up for the store as well. There will be chalk painting classes where you can transform your piece of furniture that needs spruced up into a completely different look as well as wreath and sea glass jewelry making classes. There is a book section in the store with space for a shelter cat to come visit and children can come in and read to the cats. Also in the works will be kitty yoga classes, pet portraits and adoption events.

WCHS depends heavily on donations from the community to care for the many cats and dogs who call the shelter home until their forever families are found. All proceeds from the sale of all items will directly benefit the animals at the no kill shelter.

“The shelter needs the funding,” said WCHS Thrift Store Manager and Board member Mary Martinez. “We are trying to help the shelter be more self-sufficient and hoping the store brings in the financial help, beyond the generous donations from our community.”

Volunteers are always needed to work at the Thrift Store in various positions. Anyone interested should call 410-213-9400 or message the store’s Facebook page WCHS Thrift Store.