Cadet John Seward, Jr Receives DAR Bronze ROTC Medal From The Daughters Of The American Revolution

The General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently presented a DAR Bronze ROTC Medal to Cadet John Seward, Jr. of Pocomoke High School. Seward is pictured with General Levin Winder Chapter member Diane Kerbin. Recipients of this award must be either a junior or senior student in a secondary school JROTC program or a Junior College graduating senior.