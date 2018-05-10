BERLIN – The Brown Box Theatre Project will return to Delmarva May 22-27 with The Broadway Jukebox: A Musical Theatre Cabaret Event.

Following a sold-out run of The Hotel Nepenthe in March, Brown Box aims to continue to bring a wide range of theatrical experiences to audiences along the East Coast. These performances will provide a glittering showcase of Broadway’s finest compositions.

With almost 30 Broadway songs to choose from, each performance of The Broadway Jukebox is unique, changing based on the selections made by that evening’s audience. Upon arrival, each audience member votes for their top three choices from a series of different musical theatre categories, including “The Golden Age,” “Contemporary Musicals,” “Disney on Broadway” and more. Brown Box will curate each night’s show on the spot in this interactive, family-friendly evening, where the artists perform what the audience considers to be the best of Broadway.

The Broadway Jukebox is directed by Kyler Taustin, the artistic director and founder of Brown Box, who is thrilled to bring this celebration of musical theatre to Massachusetts as well as the Delmarva peninsula.

“Brown Box is dedicated to sharing a diverse array of theatre styles to a diverse array of people,” Taustin said. “The Broadway musical, as one of the most iconic forms of theatre, also happens to be the most expensive and geographically isolated. True to our mission, The Broadway Jukebox brings a highlight reel of the best of Broadway directly into communities who crave it the most. Whether you are looking for a taste of the newest Broadway hit or a bit of nostalgia, this musical experience is for you.”

Without sacrificing the level of polish and professionalism on which Brown Box has built its reputation, The Broadway Jukebox promises to be a uniquely accessible night of theatre.

The Broadway Jukebox runs May 22-27 in various locations across the Delmarva peninsula. Please plan to arrive no less than 15 minutes before showtime for your vote to be counted. To reserve tickets, please visit www.brownboxtheatre.org.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, May 22, 7:30 p.m., UMES, Ella Fitzgerald Performing Arts Center, 11868 Academic Oval, Princess Anne,

Wednesday, May 23, 8 p.m., Ocean City Performing Arts Center, 4001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City

Thursday, May 24, 8 p.m., Blue Dog Café, 300 North Washington St, Snow Hill

Friday, May 25, 8 p.m., Dorchester Center for the Arts, 321 High St, Cambridge

Saturday, May 26, 8 p.m., Milton Theatre, 111 Union St, Milton, Del.

Sunday, May 27, 8 p.m., Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd, Oxford