BERLIN – Community members interested in the establishment of a new farmers market in Berlin are invited to attend a meeting next week.

On Tuesday, May 15, Berlin Economic Development Director Ivy Wells will host a meeting to discuss plans for the Berlin Farmers Market. The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. at Sisters on Main Street.

“I want to get feedback to know what will work for the community and the farmers,” Wells said. “A successful farmers market needs community support.”

Wells has been working to make plans for a new farmers market since the longstanding Downtown Berlin Farmers Market closed in April. She said that before coming to Berlin, she helped create the farmers market in Sykesville and was eager to help establish a similarly successful enterprise here.

While she’s still working with local property owners to find a piece of ground to serve as the location for the market, she also wants to start getting the community’s input on the concept. Though she’s eager to get something up and running, she wants to make sure it’s a market that will work for Berlin.

“I’d rather take my time and do it right,” she said.

Several community members have already expressed interest in the new market.

“I am excited about a new open and accessible market that would allow new and younger farmers the ability to make their businesses known,” said Garrett Neeb, a new farmer who’s just beginning to grow herbs and works with essential oils. “Many farmers markets have an extended waiting list or the application process is based on ‘who you know’ and I respect what the Town of Berlin is doing by letting the farmers voice how the new market should be set up.”

Jen Dawicki, owner of The Globe, is also looking forward to the reestablishment of a farmers market in Berlin.

“As a small business operator for the past 12 years in historic downtown Berlin, it seems as though re-creating the farmers market is an excellent opportunity for our residents and visitors,” she said. “As we have learned downtown you need to keep pushing for change and slightly re-invent yourself every so often to keep things fresh and exciting and relevant. I am looking forward to learning more about the farmers market in the coming weeks.”