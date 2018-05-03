BERLIN – The deteriorating condition of a vacant home on Main Street continues to concern members of the Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC).

Once again members of the commission expressed frustration with the condition of the house at 21 S. Main St. The home, which was once the law office of Harry S. Groton, has been virtually untouched since Groton’s death in 2016.

“I have people come up to me all the time and ask about it…,” said commission member Mary Moore. “It’s an eyesore.”

Discussion of the property came up at Wednesday’s commission meeting as Carol Rose, chair of the commission, thanked Planning Director Dave Engelhart for having the grass cut. Commission members said the property nevertheless remained in poor condition. Moore referenced the brambles growing up around the house.

“It’s not just the grass,” she said. “It’s a sight.”

She suggested Engelhart continue to make inquiries with property owners.

He said he would but added that the probate process was underway.

“It’s been ongoing,” Engelhart said, adding that he would contact the property’s connections again.

At this week’s meeting HDC members also discussed the Atlantic Hotel’s plans to install security cameras. Engelhart outlined the hotel’s proposal to install a variety of cameras throughout the property and asked whether HDC members would want the hotel to file a formal application and make a presentation to the commission.

Rose said that wouldn’t be necessary.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea, especially on that back parking lot,” she said.

HDC member Robert Poli agreed.

“I can’t see any reason they shouldn’t do that,” he said.

HDC member Laura Stearns, who works at the Atlantic Hotel, said the cameras would be placed in positions that would not be visible from the street.

At this week’s meeting the commission also approved exterior changes to the home at 509 S. Main St., an addition at 310 S. Main St., roof repair at 312 S. Main St. and new signage for the Burley Florist and On What Grounds.