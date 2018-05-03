Upper School Worcester Prep Environmental Club Members And Volunteers Read To Lower School Students In Honor Of Earth Day

Students DStudents EIn honor of Earth Day, Upper School Worcester Prep Environmental Club members and volunteers read books to Lower School students to raise awareness and discuss ways to help save the environment. Left, Juniors Henry Taboh and Jacob Meakin read books and talked about the environment with Angie Bunting’s first graders. Right, Environmental Club Faculty Sponsor/English Teacher Kathleen Otway is pictured with some Upper School volunteers including Maya Natesan, Dominic Anthony, Ashley Laws, Korina Gjikuria, and Madison Van Orden, who read to Lower School students in celebration of Earth Day.