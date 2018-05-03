Two Worcester Prep Students Advance To Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Oratorical Competition Semi-finals

On April 11, two Worcester Prep students, ninth grader Hannah Perdue and seventh grader Lorelei Campbell, advanced to the Ocean City/Berlin Optimist Oratorical Competition Semi-finals, where Perdue captured second place. Pictured, from left, are Campbell and Perdue. Submitted Photos