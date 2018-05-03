Things I Like – May 4, 2018

by

A crab cake once a week

People who embrace change

An extended forecast of sunshine

Filet mignon with bleu cheese

This season’s “Homeland”

Walking through the Salisbury Zoo

A hot tub after a long day

Eating breakfast out

A goofy lab puppy

Foster care families

Skipping stones with my kids

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.