May 4-May 18: Voter Registration

First-time voter registration, change of address, name or party affiliation. Must be U.S. citizen, Maryland resident and at least 16 years old (cannot vote until 18). Bring current Maryland driver’s license or MVA ID card, or last four of your SSN. Individuals convicted of a felony who have been released on parole or probation can vote but must re-register. Sponsord by Your Vote Your Voice Lower Shore.

May 4: 9 a.m.-noon. Pocomoke Farmer’s Market, Town Center Parking Lot, Pocomoke

May 5: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Berlin branch library, 220 N. Main St., Berlin

May 12: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pocomoke branch library, 301 Market St., Pocomoke

May 17: Noon-5 p.m. Snow Hill Farmers Market, 309 W. Green St., Snow Hill

May 18: 5-8 p.m. Third Friday Salisbury, West Main Street, Salisbury.

May 4: Cinco de Mayo Wine Tasting, Auction Festival

4:30-7:30 p.m. Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Community Center. Donation: $15. Food, wine, friends. Tickets: 410-208-6719.

May 4: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. All are welcome. 410-641-7667.

May 4-5: Yard And Bake Sale

8 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. Look for gold dome. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the church. 302-436-4029.

May 5: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Forty-plus vendors. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Breakfast sandwiches, coffee, lunch with pulled pork sandwiches, barbecued meat loaf, hot dogs, cole slaw, bake table. Table rentals. 410-641-2186.

May 5: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

May 7: Congressional Candidates Forum

5:30 p.m.: Meet and greet the candidates; 6:30 p.m.: Forum with questions and answers from the audience. University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Student Services Center (SSC) auditorium, Princess Anne. Hear from Democratic candidates for Congress in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District. Free. Come as you are. 443-614-6021.

May 7: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

May 7: AARP Meeting

Social time: 9:30 a.m.; meeting: 10 a.m. Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Community Center. Guest speaker: Melissa Bragg, Ocean Pines Fire Department firefighter, speaking on safety in the home. Follow-up on the drug grouping of prescription drugs law with Sen. Jim Mathias and Tammy Bresnahan. Reminder to bring food for Diakonia. 443-831-1791.

May 8: A Night At The Movies

Doors open at 6 p.m. for Chinese auction, 50/50 ticket purchases. Film starts at 7 p.m. Clayton Theatre. Benefit for Worcester County Relay For Life. “Some Like It Hot,” featuring Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis. Tickets at the door: $10.

May 8: Ocean City Community Health Fair

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. OC Convention Center. Free, open to the public. Health screenings, lab draws for cholesterol panel and glucose (12-hour fast required). Pets on Wheels of Delmarva (therapy dogs), blood drive and more. 410-524-1177.

May 8-Sept. 24 Every Tuesday: Ocean Pines Plant Clinic-Ask A Master Gardener

1-4 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library, 11107 Cathell Rd., Ocean Pines. Offered by University of Maryland Cooperative Extension Service. Free. Bring bagged samples and bug or other plant problems. 410-641-5570 or plantladyop@aol.com.

May 9, 16, 23: Delmarva Hand Dance Club Dance To Sounds of ’50s And ’60s Music

5:30-9 p.m. Ocean City Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave. $5 donation per person to benefit veterans and local charities in the Delmarva region. Dance lessons with Certified Hand Dance instructor Diane Engstrom on first and third Wednesdays of every month, 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing afterward until 9 p.n,. All are welcome. dance@delmarvahanddancing.com; http://delmarvahanddancing.com. 410-208-1151.

May 10: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be Scott Fowler on the topic of autism. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 12: Yard And Craft Sale

8 a.m.-1 p.m. St. Matthews By-The Sea, Dagsboro Street and Route 1, Fenwick Island, Del. Sponsored by the UMW and UMM. Proceeds go to missions. Bake sale, books, toys, crafts, attic treasures. No electronics. Serving lunch. 410-723-9646.

May 13-June 17: Change For Life Baby Bottle Campaign

Eastern Shore Pregnancy Center annual program provides funds to help women with unplanned pregnancies. Churches, businesses or service organizations, anyone invited to take part by filling baby bottles with change or checks. Call 410-546-5433 to arrange bottle pick-up and drop-off from the center at 1300 S. Division St., Salisbury.

May 14: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers, new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

May 15: Worcester County Republican Candidate Forum, Meet And Greet

5-8 p.m. Ocean City Marlin Club, 9659 Golf Course Road, Ocean City. All Republican Primary Election candidates for state, county and local positions invited to participate. Public invited, free. Light refreshments.

May 19: Worcester County Garden Club Plant Sale And Auction

10 a.m., sale of annuals and perennials; 11 a.m., auction of themed and hanging baskets, shrubs, trees and other garden-related items. Bring a chair and a friend. Rain date: Sunday, May 20, 1 p.m. Calvin B. Taylor Museum, 208 N. Main St., Berlin. GinLane@verizon.net.

May 19: Community Flea Market And Yard Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m.; set-up at 6 a.m. Wilson United Methodist Church, Bishopville Road, Bishopville. Indoor vendor/yard sale table rental: $15 each; bring your own table for outside: $10 each. Food and beverage sales. Proceeds to benefit outreach and ministry programs. Table reservation: 410-430-2988; 410-251-2970; or 410-430-8817.

May 26: Wounded Warrior Bull And Shrimp Feast

3-7 p.m. American Legion Post #166, Ocean City. Open to the public. Roast beef, steamed shrimp, cole slaw, baked beans, hot dogs, sausage with peppers and onions, draft beer, sodas, cash bar. Music by DJ Don, 5050s, lucky wheel and more. Tickets: $40; or reserv-ed table of six: $210. Tickets: 410-723-1476 or at the legion.

June 2: Hunter’s Ride

Registration for bikes: 9 a.m.; kick stands up: 11 a.m.; buffet lunch: 1-3 p.m. Greene Turtle West, Route 611, West Ocean City. Opportunity to celebrate the life of Hunter, who passed away at 19 years old. Motorcycles and cars are welcome. Rain or shine. Tickets: $25 per person, includes AUCE buffet lunch. T-shirts available, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Proceeds will go to help various charities. 443-614-3846.

July 22: Ravens Roost 58 Crab Feast Fundraiser

All-you-can-eat crabs, steamed shrimp, fried chicken, corn, sides, draft beer, soda. Benefits local needy families during the holidays. $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Buy tickets at 28th Street Pit and Pub or call 410-289-2020 or 410-916-4006.