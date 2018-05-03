Rick And Melody Nelson Presented With Rotary Club Of Salisbury Most Prestigious Award

The Rotary Club of Salisbury presented its most prestigious award, the 2018 Four-Way Test Award, during a banquet at Dove Pointe last week. The award was given to Rick and Melody Nelson of Princess Anne. It’s only the third time in the 56-year history of the award that it has been presented to two individuals in the same year. They are pictured above with Club President Kurt Schuster, right.