BERLIN – Area residents say they’re committed to making sure a chicken farm proposed for Peerless Road doesn’t harm the already impaired St. Martin River.

Last week, dozens of area residents attended a hearing hosted by the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) regarding a water discharge permit for a concentrated animal feeding operation (CAFO) proposed for Peerless Road. While the comment period closed Monday, residents of the Bishopville area say they’re committed to doing what they can to make sure the CAFO doesn’t hurt the St. Martin River.

“Everyone wonders why this would ever be considered in this location,” Berlin resident Gail Jankowski said.

Jankowski and her husband Joe are spearheading a community effort to protect the river. The couple lives on Shingle Landing prong and has been worried about the health of the St. Martin River— which typically rates near a ‘D’ — for years. In the 15 years they’ve lived on the water, the Jankowskis have removed invasive species, installed oyster cages and done what little they could to help improve water quality. They were immediately distressed when they learned last month through Assateague Coastal Trust that a CAFO had been proposed for Peerless Road, close to the impaired river.

“Every person who heard about it was so alarmed they spread the word,” Jankowski said. “I think MDE has probably been flooded with letters.”

Dozens of community members attended the April 24 MDE hearing and have continued to discuss their options in the days since. On Tuesday, the concerned individuals met with Kathy Phillips of Assateague Coastal Trust and agreed to continue exploring ways to make sure the CAFO doesn’t negatively impact the river.

“We’re still in a formative stage right now,” Jankowski said.

Phillips, who’s not optimistic that public comments will convince MDE to alter the proposed water discharge permit, says they talked about the possibility of contesting the permit if it is granted.

“We’re in a waiting period right now,” Phillips said, adding that the group’s next move would depend on whether MDE altered the proposed permit. “The outpouring of concern by these community members was unprecedented. This was probably the most public comments ever submitted to MDE for a water permit.”

Jankowski said citizens were still talking about ways they might be able to help. She pointed out that the county’s regulations concerning CAFOs were strengthened last year, just after the Peerless Road operation was approved. She said it wouldn’t have been permitted to have three poultry houses under the new regulations because of the parcel’s small size.

“We feel like there are some opportunities to push back,” she said. “We don’t intend to stop trying to raise awareness.”

She encourages anyone interested in the group’s efforts to protect the St. Martin River to contact Assateague Coastal Trust for information on how to get involved.