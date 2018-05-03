Resort Task Force To Examine Paid Parking Expansion OCEAN CITY — With an eye on tapping potential unrealized revenue, Ocean City officials this week voted to form a task force to begin exploring an expansion of paid parking in certain areas around the resort. During budget deliberations, the Mayor and Council directed staff to do an analysis of expanding metered parking on the… Read more »

Special Exception Approved To Transform Home Into Spa BERLIN – Plans for a spa in a historic Berlin home are expected to move forward following a board of appeals hearing this week. On Wednesday the Berlin Board of Zoning Appeals voted 2-1 to grant 509 S. Main St. a special exception for a conditional business use in the residential district. Though there was…

What Is 'Buddy Punching'? Resort Operators Warned Of Theft Scheme Trend OCEAN CITY — Some resort businesses are on alert for a relatively new scam called "buddy punching," and while the name suggests horseplay in the workplace or hazing, it's a serious theft scheme that could and does costs thousands of dollars. In simplest terms, buddy punching refers to the practice of an employee utilizing a…