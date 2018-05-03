Ocean Pines General Manager Guest Speaker At Kiwanis Club Meeting

Ocean Pines General Manager Guest Speaker At Kiwanis Club Meeting

Ocean Pines General Manager John Bailey visited the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City as the guest speaker at the weekly meeting April 18 in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Bailey is pictured receiving the traditional “Speakers Stipend” of a prized Kiwanis Pen from Kiwanis Club President Ralph Chinn.