FENWICK ISLAND – Officials in Fenwick Island made it clear last week their efforts in adopting an ordinance on wireless infrastructure construction were transparent after town property owners brought to light their concerns regarding the proposed installation of small cell antennas.

In a Fenwick Island Town Council meeting last Friday, several property owners came before town leaders to share their concerns over a new town ordinance that outlines requirements for wireless service providers wishing to install small cell antennas on poles throughout the town.

In a letter sent to the town council and staff, the property owners said the installation of such cell towers posed safety risks and would impact home values and Fenwick Island’s “small town character.”

Lewes Street resident Kathy Jackson Rogers told the council she was unaware of the ordinance until she saw a public legal notice regarding her property. She said her property was being considered as a location for a 47-foot utility pole to house a small cell antenna.

“We were a little disappointed … that we didn’t get direct communication,” she said.

While town officials admitted they were unaware of the notice, they said the discussions on small cell technology had been mentioned in 15 public meetings since last March.

Bill Weistling, chair of the town’s Charter and Ordinance Committee, told property owners the town began working with Verizon Wireless last year to improve cell coverage in town.

The resulting ordinance, he said, gave the town some control over the state right of way while allowing service providers to install small cell antennas that would improve wireless communications. Currently, no state or local government can prohibit a service provider’s ability to provide telecommunication services.

“Our ordinance was designed to allow the town some control in managing and maintaining the right of way,” he said. “We cannot prevent cellphone poles or towers from coming to this town. No one can do it.”

Town Manager Terry Tieman said the town did the research and work needed to develop an ordinance that would meet the needs of both Fenwick Island and wireless providers.

“It’s probably been one of the most transparent things we’ve ever done,” she said.

One resident, however, told the council many property owners were part-time residents and did not receive public notices regarding the ordinance and subsequent cell towers. She suggested better communication on the town’s website.

“People don’t like surprises,” she said.

Mary Ellen Langan, chair of the town’s Environmental Committee, noted that minutes from all 15 meetings could be found online.

“We are not going to handfeed it to you,” she said. “You have a personal responsibility. If you want to find out what’s going on in town, it’s there.”

Town officials said engineers with Verizon Wireless are currently determining where in town to place the small cell antennas, which will either go on existing or replaced utility poles.

“When the plans become available, it will be presented and the public will have a chance to look at it,” Tieman said.

Verizon representative Bonnie Metz said the company is working to accommodate residents’ concerns.

“The bottom line is sometimes we need them where we need them,” she said.