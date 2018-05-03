BERLIN- The Stephen Decatur boys’ varsity lacrosse team’s hope of returning to the Bayside Conference championship slipped away late Wednesday with a 12-8 loss to Bennett.

With a heavy lineup of Bayside South opponents down the home stretch, the Seahawks had the conference championship and a trip back to the Bayside Conference championship in their sites. Decatur started the season 1-2 including tough losses to Delaware power Cape Henlopen in the opener and an overtime loss to crosstown rival Worcester Prep in the third game of the season.

After that loss, the Seahawks went on a major roll, going 7-1 down the stretch before Wednesday’s game against Bennett. The run included some impressive wins against traditional Bayside North opponents and set the Seahawks up for a potential Bayside South title.

After falling to old nemesis Kent Island back on April 20, Decatur routed Bayside South opponents Cambridge-South Dorchester and Wicomico by a combined 31-3. That set up a challenging two games in two days stretch against the Bayside South leaders.

The Seahawks took care of business on the road against Parkside on Tuesday, beating the Rams, 9-8, in a tight one. However, Decatur had to turn around and play Bennett the very next day on Wednesday at home. The two teams battled evenly through much of the game before Bennett pulled away late for the 12-8 win and the Bayside South title.