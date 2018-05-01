Springfest grounds are pictured at the Inlet. File Photo

OCEAN CITY — It is officially the start of the season, as Ocean City celebrates the 28th annual production of Springfest, May 3-6.

Come to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for live music, art, crafts, food and more – all located adjacent to Ocean City’s historic Boardwalk and free beautiful clean beach. Springfest, one of the top arts and crafts shows in the United States, features over 250 vendors selling art and crafts.

Springfest comes to life with a variety of entertainment on two stages providing popular music all day long with anchoring headline acts. Springfest is located in the Inlet Lot at the south end of Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk. Springfest is fun for people of all ages and admission to the four-day event is free, including all entertainment, with the exception of the ticketed evening headline performances.

Satisfaction, the International Rolling Stones show, serve as reminders that rock and roll is here to stay on Thursday night, May 3, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are only $10 to $20 and will be available on the festival grounds at the Springfest ticket booth.

Trace Adkins and Bret Michaels will play to sold out crowds on Friday and Saturday. Don’t let the fun stop there, purchase tickets early for the September 2018 Sunfest headline acts Forever Tina, The Cadillac Three and Daughtry.

Visitors should also bring their appetite as the event includes 30 food vendors serving a variety of delicious offerings, from famous Eastern Shore delicacies an assortment of ethnic food and gourmet offerings. Be sure to visit the Mid Atlantic Ford Dealers exhibit located just east of the outdoor stage.

Since parking in the downtown area is limited, the Town of Ocean City will offer shuttle bus service to and from the West Ocean City Park and Ride on Route 50 beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, May 3, and operating throughout the event, May 3-6. When the Ocean City Park and Ride service is not available, Shore Transit will provide service to and from both the Park and Ride and the South End Transit Station. For more information about the West Ocean City Park and Ride service, call the Ocean City Transportation Department at 410-723-1606.

Hours for the popular event are Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

For more information about Springfest 2018, call the Ocean City Recreation & Parks Department at 410-250-0125, toll-free at 1-800-626-2326 or on OCocean.com.