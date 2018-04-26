Worcester’s Tucker Brown works the ball against the Bennett defense during Monday’s 11-8 loss to the Clippers. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- After scrambling to get back to the .500 mark last week, Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team dropped a couple this week including an 11-8 loss to Bennett on Monday.

On Monday against Bayside South power Bennett, the Worcester boys led early, but could not hold on and fell to the Clippers, 11-8. Worcester led 3-1 about halfway through the second quarter. With just over four minutes left in the second, Bennett scored to cut the Worcester lead to 3-2.

With one minute remaining in the first half, Worcester’s Tucker Brown fired home a shot to extend the lead to 4-2. Bennett won the ensuing faceoff and went right down to score a fast-break goal with just 27 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 4-3 heading into halftime.

The two teams went back and forth early in the third and Worcester had extended its lead to 6-4 with just over five minutes left in the period. Bennett scored with 1:39 left in the third to cut the lead again to just one goal at 6-5.

Bennett tied the game at 6-6 with just over nine minutes left in the fourth. Brown wasted no time gaining the lead back for Worcester at 7-6 with a goal just 30 seconds later. Not to be undone, Bennett came right back and scored on a fast-break goal after winning the faceoff to tie the game again at 7-7.

Worcester would never regain the lead as Bennett scored four unanswered goals through the middle of the fourth quarter to pull ahead, 11-7. Worcester’s Cooper Richins scored a long-stick goal with less than a minute remaining to cut the lead to 11-8, but the damage was done and Bennett hung on for the win.