Worcester Boys Fall To Bennett, 11-8

by
Worcester Boys Fall To Bennett, 11-8
Worcester’s Tucker Brown works the ball against the Bennett defense during Monday’s 11-8 loss to the Clippers. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- After scrambling to get back to the .500 mark last week, Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team dropped a couple this week including an 11-8 loss to Bennett on Monday.

On Monday against Bayside South power Bennett, the Worcester boys led early, but could not hold on and fell to the Clippers, 11-8. Worcester led 3-1 about halfway through the second quarter. With just over four minutes left in the second, Bennett scored to cut the Worcester lead to 3-2.

With one minute remaining in the first half, Worcester’s Tucker Brown fired home a shot to extend the lead to 4-2. Bennett won the ensuing faceoff and went right down to score a fast-break goal with just 27 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 4-3 heading into halftime.

The two teams went back and forth early in the third and Worcester had extended its lead to 6-4 with just over five minutes left in the period. Bennett scored with 1:39 left in the third to cut the lead again to just one goal at 6-5.

Bennett tied the game at 6-6 with just over nine minutes left in the fourth. Brown wasted no time gaining the lead back for Worcester at 7-6 with a goal just 30 seconds later. Not to be undone, Bennett came right back and scored on a fast-break goal after winning the faceoff to tie the game again at 7-7.

Worcester would never regain the lead as Bennett scored four unanswered goals through the middle of the fourth quarter to pull ahead, 11-7. Worcester’s Cooper Richins scored a long-stick goal with less than a minute remaining to cut the lead to 11-8, but the damage was done and Bennett hung on for the win.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.