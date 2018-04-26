The Law Office of Marianna Batie, the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to celebrate the grand opening of the law firm. Above, Batie, center, is surrounding by chamber officials, Senator Jim Mathias and family and supporters. Photo by Terri French

x

x

Loan Processer Announced

BERLIN — Raymond M. Thompson, president and chief executive officer of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, has announced that Alice K. Peterson has joined the bank as a loan processor. She will be located at the bank’s Pocomoke branch after her training is complete at the main office location.

Peterson comes to Taylor Bank with over 30 years of banking experience, specializing in loan processing, accounting functions, audit and various branch operations. Her banking career started with Cenlar Federal Savings Bank in Princeton, N.J., then she relocated to the Eastern Shore of Virginia and began employment with Old Dominion University at Wallops Island. Her most recent position was with Union Bank (formerly Xenith Bank) where she served as a commercial loan specialist.

“We are delighted that Alice Peterson has joined our team of outstanding banking professionals. She is well known in our new market on the Eastern Shore of Virginia as an experienced banker, and we look forward to the contributions that her skills will provide to our lending operations, our customers, and our stockholders,” said Thompson.

x

x

Health Partnership Formed

SALISBURY — CoreLife, Inc., an innovative preventive healthcare company focusing on overweight and obese individuals, and Peninsula Regional Health System (PRHS) announced the formation of a new joint venture partnership, CoreLife Delmarva, to provide broader weight loss and wellness options and opportunities on the Delmarva Peninsula.

CoreLife plans to open its first center on Delmarva by June 1 in Salisbury at 1496 Still Meadow Boulevard. Other centers, convenient to communities across Delmarva, will open subsequently in the summer and fall. Initial locations under consideration include Berlin, Easton and Chester, Md. and Millsboro, Del.

PRHS will integrate the Peninsula Weight Loss and Wellness Center into the new partnership and will close its operation in Salisbury. All current participants will be blended into the dynamic new weight loss and lifestyle modification program, and may enroll at the center that best suits them and their lifestyle.

Each center will feature a unique model that combines professionals in medicine, nutrition, exercise and behavior all located in a local, convenient and compassionate environment.

x

Team Awarded For Sales

BERLIN — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, PenFed Realty announced that the O’Hare Team has been named to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty’s esteemed Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level for 2017. The Chairman’s Circle-Gold Level is awarded to the top two percent of the network’s sales professionals based on gross commission income or closed units.

The O’Hare Team consists of members Dan O’Hare, Sharyn O’Hare, Carole Spurrier, Hoffy Hoffman, John Houk, and Mark Decker.

“We congratulate The O’Hare Team … winning the Gold Level of the Chairman’s Circle Award is an impressive achievement and attests to their commitment to their profession. Their knowledge of the local market, commitment to the best possible customer service and strong work ethic help set them apart from the rest,” said Sharon Curtiss, manager of the Ocean Pines office of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty.