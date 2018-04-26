Seahawks Dominant In Recent Stretch

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team plowed through its schedule this week, winning three straight against Bayside South foes each by the mercy rule.

The Seahawks won three straight in games shortened by the mercy rule and outscored their opponents by a combined 42-3. The run started with a 15-2 win over Pocomoke during which the Seahawks banged out 16 hits. Last Thursday, Decatur beat Crisfield, 16-1, in a game shortened to five innings. On Monday, the run continued with an 11-0 shutout of Washington during which Shea Griffin went the distance on the mound, allowing just one hit while striking out eight. The Seahawk record now stands at 12-2 on the season.

