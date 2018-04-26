Cousins Seeking Big Music Break In Nashville BERLIN – What started out as a series of late-night phone demos and tireless perseverance has turned into a recording opportunity in Nashville for one local musician and his cousin. Next week, Berlin musician Bryan Russo and his cousin, Chris Shearer, will make their way to Nashville, where they will work alongside award-winning songwriter, musician… Read more »

H2Oi Car Event Relocating To Atlantic City OCEAN CITY — It appears the H2O International car show, fairly or not deemed the black sheep of motorized special events in the Ocean City area, has found a new home in Atlantic City for 2018 and perhaps beyond. For years, the H2O International (H2Oi) event, self-billed as the “laid back” two-day Volkswagen and Audi… Read more »

OC Fire Staffing Changes Needed To Address Service Concerns OCEAN CITY — There has been an alarming increase in the number of times the Ocean City Fire Department’s ambulance service has not had the crews available to respond to 911 calls, resort officials learned last week. During a budget work session last week, Ocean City Fire Chief Chris Larmore brought to the Mayor and… Read more »