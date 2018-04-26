Dorothyann M. Bernal

OCEAN PINES — Dorothyann M. Bernal, age 81, of Ocean Pines, died Monday, April 23, 2018 at home.

She was born in Albany, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late John Joseph and Mary (Mitchell) Harrison.

Mrs. Bernal had worked as an OB nursing assistant and worked at Alitalia Airlines. She was a member of ASPCA and loved all her pets over the years. She was an avid supporter of the Ocean City Police Department and made sure they had food for every Thanksgiving and Christmas.

She is survived by her husband, Manases M. Bernal of Ocean Pines; three sons, J. Kevin Bernal and wife Tammi of Branchville, Ala., Scott T. Bernal and wife Connie of Ocean City, and Phillip M. Bernal and wife Becky of Walnutport, Pa.; a daughter, Mary Bernal-Clark and husband Devin of Berlin; 10 grandchildren, Jordon, Nicole, Gabriel, Chelsi, Zachary, Tyler, Madison, Louis, David and Alina; and a special fur child, Sasha.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 27 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Father William Cocco officiating. A viewing was held on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and will also be held an hour before the service on Friday, April 27. Burial will be in Garden Of The Pines Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Worcester County Humane Society, P.O. Box 48, Berlin, Md. 21811.

