Ocean City Center For The Arts Hosts 2nd Annual Exceptional Abilities Art Auction

The 2nd Annual Exceptional Abilities Art Auction was held on Friday, April 13 at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. Students from Pocomoke High School and Cedar Chapel Special School teamed up with mentoring artists from the Art League of Ocean City to create art for the auction. State Senator Jim Mathias was the auctioneer, raising more than $4,700 for the art education programs at the schools. Pictured, from left, are Mathias, former Stephen Decatur High School teacher and Art League mentor Gwen Lehman and Isaiah Foreman, student at Pocomoke High School.