Fifty-Five SD High School Students Inducted Into Mu Alpha Theta

Fifty-five Stephen Decatur High School sophomores, juniors and seniors were inducted into the Mu Alpha Theta chapter of the Math Honor Society on April 10. In order to gain membership, students must maintain a 3.6 math unweighted grade point average, successfully complete an Advanced Placement math course, and write about a significant math experience. Senior inductees pictured, back from left, are Spencer Carbaugh, Piper Connors, Anthony Balsoma, Jack Reimer, Liam Deck, Preston Whittaker and Emilie Tacka; and front, MacKenzi Wagner, Dayton Lantz, Michael Mareno, Trent Chetelat, Hallie Edmunds, Hannah Stolba and Emily Strickland. Submitted Photos