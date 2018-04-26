BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team fell to old nemesis Kent Island, 13-8, halting a four-game winning streak for the Seahawks.

Since dropping a tight, overtime game to Worcester Prep back on March 29, the Decatur boys had run off four straight to improve to 5-2 on the season. The streak included an 18-11 win over Kent County, and 8-7 win over North Caroline, an impressive 19-4 win over Sussex Tech and another victory over a Bayside North foe against Queen Anne’s last Friday.

However, looming on the schedule was a date with always-tough Kent Island, which has won five straight Bayside Conference championships. The Seahawks faced the Buccaneers on the road last weekend and hung in for a while before falling to bigger, deeper Kent Island, 13-8.