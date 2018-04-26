Decatur Boys Fall To Kent Island, 13-8

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team fell to old nemesis Kent Island, 13-8, halting a four-game winning streak for the Seahawks.

Since dropping a tight, overtime game to Worcester Prep back on March 29, the Decatur boys had run off four straight to improve to 5-2 on the season. The streak included an 18-11 win over Kent County, and 8-7 win over North Caroline, an impressive 19-4 win over Sussex Tech and another victory over a Bayside North foe against Queen Anne’s last Friday.

However, looming on the schedule was a date with always-tough Kent Island, which has won five straight Bayside Conference championships. The Seahawks faced the Buccaneers on the road last weekend and hung in for a while before falling to bigger, deeper Kent Island, 13-8.

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.