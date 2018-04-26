D’Ann Danse Studios Perform At 2018 National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Parade

by
D’Ann Danse Studios Perform At 2018 National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Parade

D’Ann Danse Studios, under the artistic direction of Debbie Wehlan, recently performed in the 2018 National Cherry Blossom Festival’s parade in Washington, DC. Pictured, from left, are Olivia Batie, Miasia Bryant, Maci Ward, Gabby Artis, Bailey Hardison, Se’Renity Sells, Emary Shepard, Julia Daubach, Megan Dalfonso, Kyleigh Thomas, Taylor Lawson, Amber Lewis and Brooke Renegar.