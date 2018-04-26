Berlin Hosts First Worcester Community Access to Resources Expo Event

Berlin hosted the first Worcester Community Access to Resources Expo (Worcester CARES) event on Saturday, April 14. Fifty-four (54) volunteers turned out to pack bags of canned goods, dry goods and soft drinks on Friday and helped to distribute them on Saturday.  Among those volunteers were members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City pictured in front of the truck that housed the groceries overnight.  Pictured, front from left, are Barbara Southwell, Jennie Rice, Rita Landis and event organizer and Berlin Town Administrator Laura Allen, who is also a Kiwanian; and, back, Tom Southwell, Dave Landis and Mark Joseph. Submitted Photos