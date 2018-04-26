BERLIN – Berlin’s Ambassador Program is seeking volunteers to be “a friendly face on Main Street” this summer.

Each year, volunteers with the Ambassador Program set up on the corner of Pitts Street and Main Street to answer questions, hand out town information and guide visitors to shops, restaurants and attractions. The program’s mission is to help guests in Berlin discover ways to spend their time during their visit and learn about the town’s yearly events.

Sharon Timmons, administrative assistant for the town’s economic and community development department and coordinator of the Ambassador Program, said the program has grown since it first began in 2012.

She said what started out as a group of 25 volunteers – comprised mostly of town staff – has since grown to 44 volunteers, and in 2015 the Ambassador Program received the Governor’s Award for Volunteerism.

“A lot of volunteers are retired, but some still work,” she said. “The program has grown and is more viable and visible.”

Timmons, who also volunteers as an ambassador, said the program allows participants to meet visitors from other areas.

“It’s a great way to not only get out there and teach people about Berlin, but to meet people from other states, countries and cultures,” she said.

In her years as an ambassador, Timmons said she has met visitors from as far away as China and Berlin, Germany.

“You name it, we’ve had it here,” she said.

Timmons said she became a volunteer because she wanted to support the town.

“In the last five years, Berlin has really become popular,” she said. “I wanted to be a part of it and showcase the town. It’s not a wonderful town just because it’s Berlin, it’s because of the people in Berlin. We help each other out in good times and bad. That’s what I love about it.”

Ambassadors will be needed from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday from May 29 to Sept. 21.

“We need people to give visitors and overview of things to do in town,” Timmons said.

Volunteers will receive an official Berlin Ambassador shirt, a “Thank You” celebration at the end of the season and the opportunity to meet new people and experience Berlin from a new perspective.

For more information, or to sign up, contact Sharon Timmons at stimmons@berlinmd.gov or call 410-629-1716.

Timmons encouraged those who are interested to participate.

“This program is a big deal to us,” she said.