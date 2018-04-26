5th Annual Cricket Center Walk On The Ocean City Boardwalk Held Last Week

The 5th Annual Cricket Center Walk on the Ocean City Boardwalk was held last weekend. The center is Worcester county’s child advocacy center serving abused children. Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean City-Ocean Pines members, seated from left, are Dan Peletier, Pat Winkelmayer, Barb Peletier and Carolyn Dryzga; and, standing, Tom Southwell, Sue Wineke and  Katie and Jeremy Goetzinger.