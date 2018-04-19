The Sinepxuent Bay Bridge (now known as the Harry Kelley Memorial Bridge or more commonly the Route 50 Bridge) was under construction in this 1942 photo. This bridge replaced the original single lane automobile bridge, which had been built in 1916 and entered town at Worcester Street.

Construction began in 1940 and was completed by the Spring of 1942 — just months after America had entered World War II. Project engineer Phillip “Pete” Cooper recalled, “In 1942, there was concern about German sabotage or actual troop landings on the beaches. I had actually determined the best spots to place explosives on the bridge if it became necessary to destroy it.”

Fortunately that was not the case and today the Route 50 Bridge continues to carry thousands of vehicles in and out of Ocean City each year.

Photo courtesy of Phillip “Pete” Cooper