Lynelle Rayne Elliott

BERLIN — Lynelle Rayne Elliott, age 47, died Saturday, April 14, 2018 at her home.

Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Richard E. Rayne who died in 1994. She is survived by her mother, Dona Woodward Rayne Pearson (Erin). Also surviving are her children, Brooke Elliott, Trace Elliott and Ava Elliott all of Berlin, as well as her brothers, Albert Rayne (Kit) of Salisbury and Richard E. Rayne Jr. (Kris) of Tallahassee, Fla., sister, Celeste Miller (Bob) of Berlin, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Also surviving is her fiancé, Nicholas Sikora.

Lynelle had worked as a realtor with Sheppard Realty. She graduated from Boca Raton High School and was a graduate of the Art Institute of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., was a member of Stevenson United Methodist Church in Berlin, loved the beach and the ocean as well as the lifestyle of the Eastern Shore.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Stevenson United Methodist Church on Main Street in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for the benefit of the Elliott children, FBO The Elliott Children, c/o Farmers Bank of Willards, 12641 Ocean Gateway Unit 540, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Richard Ruble MacDonald

OCEAN CITY — Richard Ruble MacDonald, 90, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 16, 2018 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born on June 18, 1927, in Kitzmiller, Md., Richard was the son of Homer Guy MacDonald and Wanda Lee Carter MacDonald. His family moved to Baltimore after the death of his father. Richard took an accelerated high school course at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, graduating in February 1945, so that he could join his three older brothers in the Navy, all serving in the Pacific. He married Elizabeth Hanna in 1949, a marriage lasting 60 years until her death in 2009. He worked at the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company for 39 years. After their retirement, Dick and Betty moved to Ocean City.

He is survived by his son, Richard Stewart MacDonald and his wife Janet, granddaughter Cristine MacDonald Donovan, her husband Charles, and his great grandchildren, Thomas and Reilly Donovan, all of Ithaca, N.Y. He is remembered fondly by several generations of nieces and nephews, his many friends and his church family at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Ocean City.

In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son, Randall Guy MacDonald.

The family received visitors on Thursday, April 19, from 5-8 pm at the Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, Md. 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, April 20 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow in All Saints Cemetery in Reisterstown.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

Rudolph F. Zerner

BRENTWOOD, Calif — Rudolph F. Zerner, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at his residence in Cortona Park in Brentwood, Calif. following a fall.

Rudy was born on July 26, 1927 in Baltimore to Rudolph Sr. and Bessie (Fosler) Zerner. He was a 1945 graduate of Baltimore Polytechnic Institute (Poly), and a 1950 graduate of Loyola University Maryland. In the interim, he served in the US Navy during the close of War War II.

He married Aileen Sullivan on Nov. 11, 1955, in Baltimore and together they had one son.

Rudy worked as a Senior Buyer for over 40 years with Lockheed Martin and the State of Maryland. After retiring, he moved to Ocean City, where he lived for 12 years before relocating to California in 2014.

He is survived by his son, Roy; Roy’s wife, Carolyn; grandchildren Jon, Matthew, Jenny and Ana her husband, Will; and great granddaughter Julia. Rudy’s brother, Ralph, and wife, Aileen, preceded him in death.

Rudy made friends easily and loved life. Services were held. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.legacy.com.

Richard Allen Jacobs, Sr.

OCEAN PINES — Richard Allen Jacobs, Sr., age 86, passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at his home. Born in Kansas City, Mo., he was the son of the late Leon and Edna Allen Jacobs. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marieta, in March of 2017. He is survived by his children, Christopher L. Jacobs of Dundalk, Timothy S. Jacobs, Richard A. Jacobs, Jr. both of Denver, Colo., and Theresa Jacobs of Berlin. There is one grandchild, David Jacobs. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.

Dick was a graduate of Rockhurst College (a Jesuit liberal arts college, now university). He pursued graduate studies in history and government at Georgetown University. After college, he joined the National Archives in Washington, DC, becoming prominent in the Presidential Libraries program. He was instrumental in getting the National Archives to become an independent agency, as well as making presidential papers public documents during the Nixon Administration. He also served in the US Army in the late 1950’s, where he studied Russian and served as a linguist there.

After retiring from the National Archives, he was called upon by the U.S. government to journey to Russia in search of evidence about American prisoners of war in the Russian gulag. He helped discover some evidence of that reality in 1992-93, giving many MIA/POW family members closure. All the while the thread of music was woven through his life. He was a gifted tenor in classical music but never sought a musical career. He gave recitals in the Washington area and was a lifelong choir member and soloist in the Catholic churches in the area. “Uncle Dick” was often asked to sing at family weddings — something he was always happy to do. In recent years, he had been a notable cantor at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Ocean Pines. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Pinetones, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, St. John Neumann Catholic Church, (and choir member), and the Democratic Club of Worcester County.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, April 21 at 11 a.m. at St. John Neumann Catholic Church near Ocean Pines. Rev. Joseph P. Kennedy will officiate. Friends may call on Friday, April 20 at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at St. John Neumann Catholic Church on Saturday. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven, Silver Spring, Md. at a later date. A donation in his memory may be made to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, N.Y., 10018, or to the Kiwanis Club of Ocean Pines, 239 Ocean Parkway, Berlin, Md. 21811. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Allen Duane Bell

NEWARK – Allan Duane Bell, Sr., 54 of Newark, passed away on Tuesday, Feb, 27, 2018 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born on July 12, 1963 in Salisbury, he was the son of the late George Allan Bell, Sr. and Joan Marsh Bell.

Allan is survived by his wife, Elaine Bell and stepdaughter Hannah Wimbrow of Newark; a son A.J. Bell, Jr. (Nicole) of Salisbury; a brother George Allan Bell, Jr. (Jessica) of Shelltown; a stepson, Fred Wimbrow III (Casey) of Pittsville; three grandchildren, Danielle Sizer, Aubrey and Aiden Bell, all of Salisbury; two nieces, Brittany of Crisfield and Jenna of Shelltown; and a nephew, Trip of South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Bonnie Bell Sizer of Salisbury.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Evergreen Lodge in Berlin at 1 p.m.