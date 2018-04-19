Ocean Pines Garden Club Organizes Arbor Day Ceremony To Honor Loved Ones

Ocean Pines residents recently participated in an Arbor Day ceremony, organized by the Ocean Pines Garden Club, to honor loved ones. Pictured, from left, are Worcester County Commissioner Chip Bertino, event organizer Marian Bickerstaff, Ocean Pines Garden Club President Linda Baker, Ocean Pines Association Secretary Colette Horn and Ocean Pines General Manager John Bailey. Submitted Photos