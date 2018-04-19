The Ocean City Center for the Arts hosted a First Friday art opening on April 6. The event included the presentation of awards for the annual juried Corporate Partner Show and for the annual Anime/Manga student art show with cosplay costuming. The winners of the student show, judged by Brad Hudson, professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, were presented cash prizes by John Sisson, vice-president of the Art League of Ocean City board of directors. Pictured, from left, are Sisson; Mariah Terry, UMES, third place; Serap Aksu, The Salisbury School, third place; Lexie Kagan, Snow Hill High School, first place; Destinee Baker, UMES, first place; and Freda Hill, UMES, second place.