OC Elementary Holds Donation Drive For Worcester County Humane Society

Ocean City Elementary recently held its donation drive for the Worcester County Humane Society. Families donated many boxes of dog and cat toys, cat beds, kitty litter, peanut butter, paper towels, dish soap, cat treats, dog and cat food and other pet supplies. They also collected $222.43 in donations for the Humane Society. Fourth grade students in Wendy Macrides’ class pictured are, back, Maizy Jerns, Trey Strickler, Cooper Fowle and Leah Keithley, and front, Giovanni Gregg, Cullen Wilkins and Brooke Cathell. Submitted Photos