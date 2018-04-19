SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) granted a variety of new liquor licenses for Ocean City establishments this week.

On the Boardwalk, the BLC approved a license for the new Hyatt Hotel set to open this summer and gave Ocean 13 permission to expand its premises. The restaurant, located in the Beach Plaza Hotel on the Boardwalk, will expand into the space previously occupied by Adolfo’s.

“A lot of people are looking for somewhere to go they can have a nice classy dinner, enjoy a nice glass of wine, just enjoy themselves in a nice, clean, fun atmosphere,” said Jeremy Brink of Ocean 13. “We’d like to be the place to provide that.”

Brink said Ocean 13, which opened last year below Adolfo’s, would expand into the space previously used by Adolfo’s to offer the Ocean 13 Steak, Seafood and Piano Lounge. He said it would offer regular dining but would also target weddings and special events, particularly in the offseason. Because of that, he asked the board to consider expanding the restaurant’s entertainment privileges. It currently is allowed to have entertainment from 8 to 11 p.m. Brink said that last summer customers would just be arriving at 11 p.m., when the performers were forced to pack up.

“By the time people got there, it was time to shut down,” he said.

William Esham, chairman of the BLC, said he didn’t want to see the hours changed.

“The board would prefer not to have any entertainment on the Boardwalk,” said Thomas Coates, the BLC’s attorney.

While the connections of the restaurant also wanted approval for a disc jockey, BLC member Marty Pusey said they could call and get approval to use one prior to special events.

“Rather than giving blanket approval, we prefer to have it handled that way,” she said.

Other businesses that received licenses this week include Marisol’s Market and Café, which serves the residents of the Sunset Island community on the bayside in mid-town Ocean City, and Shanghai. Shanghai, which took over the building that used to house the north Ocean City JR’s Ribs in 2015 as Tokyo Seafood Buffet, has had a beer and wine license but can now serve liquor as well.

The board also approved a license for Surfing Rooster Beach and Barn, which will open in the West Ocean City space on Route 611 previously occupied by Culture.

The BLC this week also considered several liquor license violations made by businesses throughout the county that sold alcohol to minors during compliance checks earlier this year. Businesses that failed compliance checks included Newark Station, Market Street Deli, Outback Steakhouse, Applebee’s, Sello’s Oven and Bar, Newtown Market, West O Bottle Shop, Friendship Food Mart and Whiskers Bar and Grill.

The BLC approved $500 fines for Outback Steakhouse, Applebee’s and Newark Station.

Friendship Food Mart and Market Street Deli each received a letter of reprimand. West O Bottle Shop received a $250 fine and Newtown Market received a $1,000 fine. Whiskers Bar and Grill received a $1,500 fine.