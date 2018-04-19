Berlin Intermediate Science Students Conduct Experiment Called “Elephant Toothpaste”

During science in Brittany Thompson’s classroom at Berlin Intermediate, students conducted an experiment called “Elephant Toothpaste.” During this experiment, students witnessed a chemical change occurring by combining various substances together. Pictured are Paige McAdams, Amber Stant, Sarah Nottingham, Derrick Seitz amd Ethan Wright.