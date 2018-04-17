pooch

BERLIN – An event designed with man’s best friend in mind returns to Ocean City this month.

On April 21 and 22, Pooch Palooza returns to Frontier Town Western Theme Park and Campground. The fourth annual festival highlights dogs and features games, competitions and exhibitions for canines.

“There’s nothing else quite like it,” said organizer Sandy Phillips. “It’s a fun family event that your dog can come and participate in.”

The festival, presented by Delmarva Unleashed and sponsored by Gateway Subaru, Precious Paws Animal Hospital, Concord Pet Food and Supplies, Dogs & Their Companions and Inside Ocean City, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

Phillips, who produces Delmarva Unleashed, said Pooch Palooza was created as a way to interact with the magazine’s readers, who now number close to 250,000.

“We wanted it done differently than any other doggy get together,” she said.

And so organizers created an event that includes games, competitions, exhibits, seminars and vendors focused on dogs. New this year is an appearance by Ultimate Air Dogs, a team of dock diving dogs.

“They have never been on the Lower Shore before,” Phillips said. “The unique thing is they’re bringing dock diving trainers with them.”

For dog owners who want to give their pet a chance to try dock diving, that means there will be experienced trainers on hand to provide pointers and observations.

“We’ll have somebody there that can help us and give us direction,” Phillips said.

Flyball Anonymous, which involves dogs in a relay race, retrieving balls, will also be featured at this year’s event.

“It’s such a high energy, exciting thing,” Phillips said.

She said showcasing a variety of canine activities was part of what Pooch Palooza was about.

“That fits with our goal of trying to introduce people and their dogs to new sports,” she said.

She stressed that dogs don’t need to have special training to attend next weekend’s event as it’s meant to introduce animals and their owners to various canine sports. They’ll also have the opportunity to participate in fun events including a pie eating competition, costume contest and cover model search.

This year’s even will also include low-cost rabies shots, microchips, and adoptable dogs from several rescues. A portion of event proceeds will go to Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown, Del.

Tickets for Pooch Palooza can be purchased at the gate or online at www.poochpalooza.com.