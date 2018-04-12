BERLIN- After getting out to a fast 2-0 start to the season, Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team has dropped three straight against some tough out-of-conference opponents.

The Mallards started the season with a 15-4 rout of Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) rival Gunston. Worcester than beat crosstown rival Stephen Decatur in a knock down, drag out contest 6-5 in overtime. Since then, however, the Mallards have run into some tough non-conference opponents as they hit the meat of their schedule.

Years ago when Coach Kevin Gates arrived at Worcester, he decided to ramp up the Mallards schedule with tough out-of-conference games against opponents from all over the region and beyond.

The results in terms of wins and losses have been up and down, but the scheduling strategy has clearly taken the program to a higher level. Over the last week, that has been on display as the Mallards have dropped three in row to tough non-ESIAC foes. Last week, the Worcester boys fell to Caesar Rodney, 11-8.

On Friday, the Mallards faced McQuaid Jesuit, an acclaimed prep school program from Rochester, N.Y. and fell again, 11-8. On Monday, the Worcester boys fell to Bayside South power Parkside, 7-4, in a low-scoring game. It won’t get much easier for the Worcester boys going forward.

The Mallards face always-tough Calverton at home on Friday. Next week, the Worcester boys get a rematch with Gunston before facing Salesianum at home on Alumni Weekend.