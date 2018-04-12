The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting last month to celebrate the renovation and reopening of 8th Street Liquors at Pickles Pub. Pictured, from left, are Ocean City Councilman Wayne Hartman, owners Justin and Brittney Acita and Chamber President and City Councilman John Gehrig. Photo by Terri French

Center Marks 10th Anniversary

BERLIN — The staff at Atlantic General Endoscopy Center has much to celebrate. For 10 years, the center has been providing early cancer detection services and helping save lives.

Since opening in March of 2008, the center has performed more than 36,000 cases to diagnose and treat the digestive and prostate health issues of area residents and visitors, all while caring for patients with a level of dignity and respect that has consistently earned satisfaction scores of 99 percent over the years.

This can be attributed to the center’s experienced and dedicated medical staff and clinical team. Each of the registered nurses on staff is bachelor’s degree-prepared, which has been linked with a facility’s ability to offer high quality care and foster better patient outcomes, and the endoscopy technicians are certified by the Society of Gastroenterology Nurses and Associates. The center’s director is a past recipient of EndoNurse Magazine’s Most Valuable Professional in Endoscopy Award, and three members of the nursing staff have held leadership roles in professional nursing organizations.

The nurturing mindset shared by the staff can also be credited for the center’s success. When not actively caring for patients, they raise money for cancer awareness and research throughout the year. The center’s team for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, Atlantic Endoscopy Polypeers, has been the top fundraising team for North Worcester County for 10 consecutive years.

“It has been such an honor to be a part of this organization. Being involved with the planning, opening and operation of this center has been the highlight of my nursing career,” said Terry Moore, RN, director of Atlantic General Endoscopy Center. “The expertise, dedication and hard work of the entire team is the reason for our success and superior patient satisfaction.”

The Atlantic General Endoscopy Center staff will be available during Atlantic General Hospital’s 25th Anniversary Community Celebration on Tuesday, May 8 to provide cancer screening recommendations, answer questions and discuss future plans for the center. Commemorative remarks are planned for 4 p.m. at the hospital at 9733 Healthway Drive.

Ribbon Cutting Planned

BERLIN — The Law Office of Marianna Batie, the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce and the Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce are hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 19 at 4 p.m., to celebrate the grand opening of the law firm.

The office is located in the Decatur Business Center on Route 611. The firm represents clients in a range of legal matters, including but not limited to Wills and Trusts, estate administration, business formations, Medicaid applications and tax matters.

Members of the community who are interested in learning more about Batie and the services the law office provides are invited. Refreshments will be served.

License Obtained

SALISBURY – Merry Mears, chief development officer with Devreco Development Real Estate Company, is now licensed to sell real estate with SVN-Miller Commercial Real Estate.

She earned her Maryland real estate license in early March. Mears will be working directly with Senior Advisors Brad Gillis, Joey Gilkerson and Chris Gilkerson as an Associate Advisor within SVN-Miller.

As the former director of economic development for Worcester County, Mears shares a passion for real estate development and building communities. She is a member of Leadership Maryland and holds seats on several Boards of Directors including the Maryland Economic Development Association (MEDA), the MEDA Foundation and Maryland Capital Enterprises.