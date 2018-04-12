Decatur standout Kevon Voyles this week asked for and was granted a release from his commitment to UMES after the school did not renew the contract of its long-time coach who recruited him. Pictured above, Voyles soars to the basket during a game this season. Photo courtesy Earl Campbell Photography

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur varsity basketball standout and Bayside South Player of the Year is back on the college recruiting market this week after being released from his commitment to Divisioin I University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES).

Voyles, who literally put the Seahawks on his back and carried the team to its third straight state regional championship this season, had committed to UMES and Hawks’ long-time coach Bobby Collins last fall before his outstanding senior year at Decatur. However, UMES did not renew Collins’ contract at the end of the Hawks’ season and named associate head coach Cliff Reed as interim head coach for the 2018-2019 season.

It was learned this week Voyles asked for and was granted a release from a commitment to UMES, citing concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the program and its coaching situation. When he is officially released from his commitment at UMES, Voyles will be back on the college recruiting market and should garner considerable interest. He was heavily recruited before signing on with UMES.

Voyles outstanding senior year culminated with a magical run in the state playoffs again this year. In the sectional final, Voyles scored 36 points and carried Decatur to win over Chesapeake. In the regional championship, the third straight for Decatur, Voyles scored 38 points including 24 in the second half. He was rewarded for his outstanding season with the Bayside South Player the Year award. He was also named All-State Third Team.