Two Worcester Prep Third Graders Tie For Second And Another One Earns Third Place In Americanism Essay Contest

Two Worcester Preparatory School third graders tied for second and another one earned third place in the American Legion Auxiliary Americanism Essay Contest, for students in Grades 3-8. The essay contest title was, “How can I promote Americanism in my school and community?” Pictured, from left, are Bella Fernley, second place; Gray Bunting, second place; and Gabriella Damouni, third place.