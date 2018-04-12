Now-April 16: Free Tax Preparation AARP Foundation

9 a.m.-3 p.m. by appointment only. Low to moderate income taxpayers. Monday-Ocean Pines Library; Saturday-Ocean City Senior Center; Friday-Pocomoke City Library; Tuesday-Salisbury/Mac Center. Volunteers will assist in e-filing returns but cannot prepare rental/business income. Appointments for Ocean Pines and Ocean City locations: 410-641-5036; Pocomoke: 410-957-0878; and Salisbury/Mac Center: 410-376-3662.

April Mondays And Saturdays: Free Worcester County Tutoring

5-7 p.m. Mondays; 9-11 a.m. Saturdays. Any student from fifth to 10th grades. Mathematics and Englsih. Worcester County Library, Ocean Pines branch, 11107 Cathell Rd. Information/-sign-up: 410-880-3272 or OceanPinesTutors@gmail.com.

April 14-15: Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m.-noon. Ocean City Aviation Association. Lobby of the airport, West Ocean City. Pancakes, bacon, sausage, home-fried potatoes, eggs and coffee. Cost: $8. Every Saturday and Sunday through April 29. Benefits Huey Memorial helicopter.

April 16: TOPS Meeting

5:30-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.410-641-0157.

April 13: Crab Cake Dinner

4-6:30 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Includes single crab cake sandwich with green beans and seasoned baked potato. Cost: $10. Carry-outs available. Bake sale table.

April 13: Chicken And Dumplings Dinner

6-8 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Dept., 10709 Bishopville Rd., Bishopville. Hosted by Bishopville Volunteer Auxiliary. Adults: $12; children 11 and under: $6. Includes cole slaw, green beans, sweet potatoes, water, tea and coffee. Bottled water, soda and baked goods sold separately. 443-880-6966.

April 14: Free Health Fair

8 a.m.-noon, registration at 7:30 a.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 405 Flower St., Berlin. Heroin Epidemic: Things You Should Know; lectures; demonstrations and testimonies; A Teenager’s Bedroom – Signs Of Risky Behavior; seminars; question-and-answer time; light refreshments. All are welcome to attend. 410-641-3481 or 443-783-0395.

April 14: Indian River High School Alumni Beef And Brew Fundraiser

6-11:30 p.m. Frankford Fire Hall. Includes all-you-can-eat buffet, silent and live auctions, live music by The Glass Onion dance band. Beer, wine and soda included. Tickets: $35. www.IRHSalumni.com.

April 14: Ocean Pines Anglers Club Meeting

9:30 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Speaker: Maryland DNR Fisheries biologist Steve Doctor will discuss what to expect in the upcoming black sea bass and summer flounder seasons and regulations for 2018. Short presentation from Maryland Coastal Bays Program Education Coordinator Liz Wist. All are welcome. 410-641-7662.

April 14: Meet The Democratic Candidates For Governor: A Forum On The Eastern Shore

3-5 p.m. Salisbury University, Assembly Hall in the Guerrieri Academic Commons. Sponsored by the SU College Democrats and Wicomico County Democratic Central Committee. Free, open to the public.

April 13: Worcester County Historical Society Annual Spring Dinner Meeting

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Pocomoke Community Center, Market Street. Open to the public. Learn about Worcester County’s past while enjoying a meal of chicken and dumplings with all the trimmings. Tickets are $22 and can be purchased by sending a check to Robert Fisher, WCHS Treasurer, 230 S. Washington St., Snow Hill 21863.

April 16: Democratic Women’s Club Meeting

9:30 a.m., coffee; 10 a.m., meeting. Ocean Pines Community Center, Assateague Room. 235 Ocean Parkway. Speakers: Maryland Sen. Jim Mathis, Salisbury University Professor Dr. Creston Long, who will discuss legacy of Gov. J. Millard Tawes. Visitors welcome. 410-973-1021.

April 17-Pocomoke Branch Library

301 Market St., Pocomoke

April 19: Ocean Pines branch library

11107 Cathell Rd., Berlin

Special Education Citizens Advisory Get-Togethers For Families

5:30-7:30 p.m. Pocomoke branch library, 301 Market St., Pocomoke City. Learn about alternative therapies and local activities in which children with a disability can participate. Demonstrations include sound therapy, prompt therapy, Reiki and more. The Discovery Center will be there to highlight its new programs. Library will offer children’s activities to give you time to ask questions about the variety of resources. Dinner for the whole family included. RSVP: 410-251-0118 (call or text) or email bemorriswink@mail.worcester.k12.md.us.

April 18: Ocean Pines Boat Club Kick-Off Meeting

6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. meeting. Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Dept. of Recreation building. Everyone is invited. Members do not need to own a boat. Judge Dale Cathell will be guest speaker. 410-208-6933.

April 18, 25, May 2, 9: Delmarva Hand Dance Club

5:30-9 p.m. Elks Lodge, 13708 Sinepuxent Ave., Ocean City. Every first and third Wednesday of each month: Dance lessons with Certified Instructor Diane Engstrom from 5-5:45 p.m. Dancing follows until 9 p.m. dance@delmarvahanddance.com.

April 21: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist Church, 7338 New Hope Rd., Willards. Includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert, coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244, 443-235-0251.

April 21: Yard Sale Fundraiser

7 a.m.-noon. Ladies Auxiliary, Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company headquarters, 1409 Philadelphia Ave. (second floor). Tables available for $10 each or three for $25. Also accepting gently used goods. Refreshments available. Proceeds raised go toward the fire company, cadets and scholarships.443-309 0901.

April 21: Appalachian Craft Fair

9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Matthews by the Sea UMC, Route 1, Fenwick Island, Del. Red Bid Mission in Beverly, Ky., bringing textiles, jewelry, baskets, wooden toys, pottery, Christmas ornaments,more. Sales will assist economic development for Appalachian families.

April 28: Church Rummage Sale

7 a.m.-1 p.m. Ocean City Presbyterian Church, 1301 Philadelphia Ave.

April 28: Family Fun Day, Spring Fair

11 a.m.-2 p.m. SonRise Church’s new property at Main Street and Route 50, Berlin. Free, open to all. Fun, games, moon bounces, food and music.

April 28: Luncheon

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Powellville Volunteer Fire Company. Soups and sandwiches, oyster sandwich-es, bake table. Benefits Friendship UMC. All are welcome.

April 28: FORGE Bowling Challenge

2 p.m. Eastern Shore Lanes, Pocomoke. Cost: $20 includes pizza and soda. Prizes awarded to top adult and youth bowlers. Proceeds benefit FORGE Youth and Family Academy. info@forgeyouth.org.

April 28: Community Sale

7:30 a.m.-noon. Driveways of residents of The Parke at Ocean Pines, a community of 503 homes. Residents will be selling their treasures including clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more. Maps available on that day at the main entrance of The Parke, Central Parke West, located off of Ocean Parkway, south entrance of Ocean Pines. Rain date: May 5. 410-208-4994.

April 29: Italian Dinner

4-6 p.m. Church of the Holy Spirit, 100th Street and Coastasl Highway, Ocean City. Feast includes chicken Bryan, penne pomodoro, Caesar salad, garlic breadsticks, iced tea and lemonade. Desserts available for $1. Catered by Carrabba’s. 410-723-1973 or 443-235-8942.

May 4: Cinco de Mayo Wine Tasting, Auction Festival

4:30-7:30 p.m. Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Community Center. Donation: $15. Food, wine, friends. Tickets: 410-208-6719.

May 4: Star Charities Monthly Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean Pines branch library. All are welcome. 410-641-7667.

May 4-5: Yard And Bake Sale

8 a.m.-3 p.m. St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 Mackenzie Way (off Plantation Road), Lewes, Del. Look for gold dome. Rain or shine. Proceeds benefit the church. 302-436-4029.

May 5: Outdoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Forty-plus vendors. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 and Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Breakfast sandwiches, coffee, lunch with pulled pork sandwiches, barbecued meat loaf, hot dogs, cole slaw, bake table. Table rentals. 410-641-2186.

May 5: First Saturday Writers Group

10 a.m.-noon. Berlin branch, Worcester County Library. Anyone interested in writing is invited to join the group and share a story, poem or essay or just come and enjoy listening to others. This is a free activity. New members are always welcome. The group is comprised of amateur as well as professional, published writers willing to share their knowledge and offer tips on being creative with words.

May 7: Congressional Candidates Forum

5:30 p.m.: Meet and greet the candidates; 6:30 p.m.: Forum with questions and answers from the audience. University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Student Services Center (SSC) auditorium, Princess Anne. Hear from Democratic candidates for Congress in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District. Free. Come as you are. 443-614-6021.

May 8: Ocean City Community Health Fair

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. OC Convention Center. Free, open to the public. Health screenings, lab draws for cholesterol panel and glucose (12-hour fast required). Pets on Wheels of Delmarva (therapy dogs), blood drive and more. 410-524-1177.

May 10: AARP Meeting

10 a.m. Ocean City Senior Center, 104 41st Street, behind The Dough Roller. 9:30 a.m. social half-hour with refreshments. Guest speaker will be Scott Fowler on the topic of autism. Optional luncheon at a local restaurant follows meeting. New members welcome. 410-250-0980.

May 14: Ocean Pines Camera Club

7 p.m. Ocean Pines branch library. Monthly get-together to share photos, tips, programs. Group goes on a photo shoot on the Saturday following each meeting and hosts a hands-on workshop the last Thursday of each month. Professional and amateur photographers, new members welcome. Meets second Monday of each month.

May 15: Worcester County Republican Candidate Forum, Meet And Greet

5-8 p.m. Ocean City Marlin Club, 9659 Golf Course Road, Ocean City. All Republican Primary Election candidates for state, county and local positions invited to participate. Public invited, free. Light refreshments.

May 19: Worcester County Garden Club Plant Sale And Auction

10 a.m., sale of annuals and perennials; 11 a.m., auction of themed and hanging baskets, shrubs, trees and other garden-related items. Bring a chair and a friend. Rain date: Sunday, May 20, 1 p.m. Calvin B. Taylor Museum, 208 N. Main St., Berlin. GinLane-@verizon.net.

June 2: Hunter’s Ride

Registration for bikes: 9 a.m.; kick stands up: 11 a.m.; buffet lunch: 1-3 p.m. Greene Turtle West, Route 611, West Ocean City. Opportunity to celebrate the life of Hunter, who passed away at 19 years old. Motorcycles and cars are welcome. Rain or shine. Tickets: $25 per person, includes AUCE buffet lunch. T-shirts available, 50/50 raffle and door prizes. Proceeds will go to help various charities. 443-614-3846.