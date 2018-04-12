SD High School Varsity Baseball Team Spends Day At OC Elementary As Part Of “Read Aloud” Day

In what has become an annual tradition, members of the Stephen Decatur High School varsity baseball team spent a day at Ocean City Elementary Schoool as part of the “Read Aloud” day. Students are pictured with Seahawks players Shane Cioccio, Ridge Watson and Dawson Delaney. Submitted Photos