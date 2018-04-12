SD High School National Honor Society Donates Canned Goods To Diakonia

by
SD High School National Honor Society Donates Canned Goods To Diakonia

The season for giving keeps on for the Stephen Decatur High School National Honor Society as the group donated several hundred pounds of canned goods to Diakonia. Pictured above are Hallie Edmunds, Bryce Kalchthaler, Spencer Carbaugh, Stephanie Marx and Piper Connors pose with Diakonia representative Michelle D’Ascoli, back.