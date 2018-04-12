Rotary Club Of Salisbury Constructs Bedside Tables For Camp Fairlee

The Rotary Club of Salisbury recently constructed 32 bedside tables for use at Camp Fairlee.  Paul Jones Lumber Company in Snow Hill donated the materials and 20 Rotarians cut the wood to size and assembled the tables. Nearly 125 man-hours were necessary to complete the project.  The tables will have an immediate and beneficial impact on campers who require a safe and sturdy location to place the equipment that assists them with specialized breathing needs.